PM Shehbaz arrives in London to meet Nawaz for ‘critical consultation’

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in London on Wednesday to meet with Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) Chief Nawaz Sharif for ‘consultations’ ahead of a critical period for Pakistan.

The premier’s plane headed to London after he completed his two-day visit to Egypt where he attended the COP27 Summit on climate change.

He is due to meet with PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and PML-N’s Vice-President Maryam Nawaz during his visit.

The news was confirmed by Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb through a tweet she made during the early hours of Wednesday.

Sources have reported that PM Shehbaz was flying to London on the instructions of party supremo.

They also reported that the ruling party is expected to take important decisions including the appointment of the new army chief and tackling of the scheduled long march on Islamabad by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).