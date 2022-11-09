ECP revises schedule for Balochistan LG polls on reserved seats

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has revised the elections activities schedule for the reserved seats of Local Government in all union councils, municipal corporations and municipal committees of 32 districts of Balochistan except Quetta, Lasbela, Hub and Pishin district’s Municipal Committee Haramzai.

As per the revised schedule, the date of submission of nomination papers by the candidates for the reserved seats including women, non-Muslims, peasants and workers has been extended by three more days.

According to the ECP Balochistan Spokesperson Naeem Ahmed, the candidates can submit nomination papers till November 12. Earlier, the willing contestants were asked to submit nomination papers from November 7 to 9.

As per the revised schedule, the nomination papers of the candidates will be scrutinized from November 15 to 17. Appeals against acceptance or rejection of nomination papers by the returning officers can be filed from November 18 to 21. The appellate authority will announce its decisions by November 24.

After this, the allotment of election symbols to the candidates and the final list of candidates will be issued on November 28. Polling for the above reserved seats will be held on December 14.