Celebs deem Rabia Anam’s exit from Nida Yasir’s show a ‘publicity stunt’

A few Pakistani celebrities and a plethora of social media users called out Rabia Anam for walking out of the live morning show and humiliating the other guest.

The famous TV host and news anchor Rabia Anam on Tuesday left the ARY Digital show, Good Morning Pakistan, saying that she couldn’t share the stage with an alleged domestic abuser.

She was invited alongside Fiza Ali and Mohsin Abbas Haider.

She contended that she had been very vocal about the subject and couldn’t compromise on her stance on domestic violence while the Na Maloonm Afraad actor kept his lips buttoned.

Also read: Another controversy: Rabia Anam walks out of Nida Yasir’s show

While many social media users and showbiz celebrities such as Mariyam Nafees, Faysal Chaudary, and others lauded Anam for standing against domestic abuse; a few others including Bushra Iqbal, Mathira and Mishi Khan condemned the act and posited that people must be given a second chance.

Mathira said, “People should be given a chance to change, and if she (Rabia Anam) had a problem, she should not have humiliated someone publicly.”

She added that standing up and raising voice against domestic violence is good, but one should not try to become a hero by stepping on someone.

Veteran celebrity, Mishi Khan, termed Anam’s act a ‘publicity stunt’ and alleged that it must have been her manager’s idea to utilize the controversy to gain popularity.

Bushra Iqbal - the ex-wife of late Amir Liaquat Hussain - also called out Anam and pointed out duplicity of media saying that all homewreckers should be banned from being invited on shows too (obliquely referring to the deceased’s second and third wives).

While replying to the tweet of Faysal Chaudary, she said, “What about those actresses/female anchors who ruined other women’s lives??!! Ban all home-wreckers as well. #EqualityForAll.”

Many social media users also said home wreckers should be banned as destroying a family was the ‘biggest crime’ while noting that Rabia Anam Obaid has never called out any women.

They also said that Anam left the live transmission to be in the limelight.

Check out how the public responded to the controversy.