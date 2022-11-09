T20 World Cup 2022: Rizwan makes another 50, Pakistan are 122-1 in 15 overs

New Zealand ended their inning on 152-4 in the first semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022. Pakistan require 153 to advance to the final of the event.

The semi-final is being played at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Pakistan and New Zealand made no changes to their playing XI.

Pakistan inning

Pakistan captain Babar Azam looks in a fine touch finally while Muhammad Rizwan is charging from the other end.

After getting dropped on 0, Babar survived another time with an LBW appeal on 30.

Babar and Rizwan look in complete control as they both move into 40s.

Is it the end of the rough patch for Babar? He scores a 50 on 38 balls - his first of the event.

Pakistan reach 100 without the loss of a wicket. A start they had been longing for.

Trent Boult finally strikes and sends Pakistani skipper back to the pavilion on 53 on 42 balls.

After Babar, Muhammad Rizwan also adds another 50 to his record.

New Zealand inning

Kiwis were off to a relatively slow start in the powerplay. Shaheen Shah Afridi caught Finn Allen in the crease, and he was LBW only after scoring 4 runs.

Devon Conway had to return to pavilion after a direct hit run out by Shadab Khan. He scored 20 runs.

Its another wicket and this time by left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz. He c&b Glenn Philipis on 6 runs.

Shaheen Afridi returns to bowl in 17th over and take crucial wicket of Kane Williamson, his second in the match. Kiwi captain scored 46 on 42 balls after early loss of three wickets.

Daryl Mitchell scored a much-needed 50 on just 32 balls as he anchored his side to a decent total.

Kiwis end the inning on 152-4 with Mitchell scoring unbeaten 53 on 35. Shaheen remains the top wicket taker with 2 wickets.

Pakistan are banking on its pace battery that is resurging after their premier bowler Shaheen Afridi returned to form with wickets against Bangladesh.

Read: Shaheen warns best yet to come after leading Pakistan into T20 semis

Pakistan’s middle order has also shown signs of improvement in the past few games. However, the slow start by their openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan remains a worry for the 2009 champions.

For New Zealand, batter Glenn Phillips has been the star in their batting department. He amassed 195 runs in four matches in the Super 12 stage.

Read: New Zealand bank on experience to end T20 World Cup pain

In bowling, spinner Mitchell Santner has been the key as he has picked eight wickets in four matches. Overall, New Zealand looks like quite a balanced team with some great power-hitters too.

Both teams had made it to the semi-final stage in last year’s World Cup as well, with New Zealand reaching the final while Pakistan bowing out after losing to eventual champions Australia.

Afridi pin hopes on Babar

Pakistan former captain Shahid Afridi shares that big players like Babar Azam and others always wait for big clashes.

He said SCG’s deck has always been favorable for batters compared to other pitches in Australia.

Every player is comfortable and enjoys playing in Sydney as they get the room to play their desired shots, he added.

Malka predicts winner between NZ, Pak

An elephant named Malka at Karachi Zoo predicted Pakistan as winner of the T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final against New Zealand.

Of the two tables representing Pakistan and New Zealand that served bananas, Malka chose and ate the bunch on Pakistan side.