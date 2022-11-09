Pakistan overcome Kiwi hurdle to storm into ICC T20 World Cup 2022 final

Pakistan won the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final by beating New Zealand by seven wickets at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

They will now face either England or India in the final on Sunday.

The Black Caps had set Pakistan a 153-run target in the 20 overs. But the green shirts chased it down with ease, losing only three wickets in the process.

Pakistan innings

Pakistan captain Babar Azam looks to be in fine touch, finally posting some runs at a time when the team needed him most after a tournament to forget.

Meanwhile Muhammad Rizwan seems to be taking the charge from the other end.

After getting dropped on 0, Babar has survived again, this time an appeal for LBW on 30.

Babar and Rizwan look to be in complete control as they both move into 40s.

Is it the end of the rough patch for Babar? He completes a 50 on 38 balls - his first of the event.

Pakistan reach 100 without the loss of a wicket. A dream start they had been longing for.

Trent Boult finally strikes and sends the Pakistani skipper back to the pavilion at 53 on 42 balls.

After Babar, Muhammad Rizwan also completes his half century.

Rizwan is finally dismissed, but not before scoring 57 runs on 43 balls to Boult.

New Zealand innings

Kiwis were off to a relatively slow start in the powerplay. Shaheen Shah Afridi caught Finn Allen in the crease, and he was LBW only after scoring 4 runs.

Devon Conway had to return to pavilion after a direct hit run out by Shadab Khan. He scored 20 runs.

Another wicket falls. This time it is left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz who strikes as he catches Glenn Philips off his own delivery. Philips scored just six runs.

Shaheen Afridi returns to bowl in the 17th over and take the crucial wicket of Kane Williamson, his second of the match. The Kiwi captain scored 46 off 42 balls after the early loss of three wickets.

Daryl Mitchell scored a much-needed 50 off just 32 balls as he anchored his side and helped post a decent total.

Kiwis end their innings on 152-4 with Mitchell scoring an unbeaten 53 on 35.

Shaheen remains the top wicket taker with 2 wickets.

Match buildup

Pakistan are banking on its pace battery that has been slowly gaining form after their fast bowler Shaheen Afridi returned to form with wickets against Bangladesh.

Pakistan’s middle order has also shown signs of improvement in the past few games. However, the slow start by their openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan remains a worry for the 2009 champions.

For New Zealand, batter Glenn Phillips has been the star in their batting department. He amassed 195 runs in four matches in the Super 12 stage.

In bowling, spinner Mitchell Santner has been the key as he has picked eight wickets in four matches. Overall, New Zealand looks like quite a balanced team with some great power-hitters too.

Both teams had made it to the semi-final stage in last year’s World Cup as well, with New Zealand reaching the final while Pakistan bowing out after losing to eventual champions Australia.

Afridi pins hopes on Babar

Pakistan former captain Shahid Afridi shares that big players like Babar Azam and others always wait for big clashes.

He said SCG’s deck has always been favorable for batters compared to other pitches in Australia.

Every player is comfortable and enjoys playing in Sydney as they get the room to play their desired shots, he added.

Malka predicts winner between NZ, Pak

An elephant named Malka at Karachi Zoo predicted Pakistan as winner of the T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final against New Zealand.

Of the two tables representing Pakistan and New Zealand that served bananas, Malka chose and ate the bunch on Pakistan side.