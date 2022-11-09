Four terrorists including assailants of journalists arrested from Quetta, Lasbela

Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Tuesday night arrested four terrorists in separate intelligence based operations (IBO) in areas of Bashir Chowk and Qambrani Road in Quetta, Balochistan.

A huge cache of arms and explosives was recovered from their possession.

According to a CTD spokesperson, all four terrorists belong to a banned outfit.

The terrorists were planning attacks on security forces and civilians in the future.

Regarding the first operation, the spokesman said an IBO was conducted near Bashir Chowk and Qambrani Road in Quetta.

However, the terrorists managed to flee during. But, they were later chased and held by the CTD personnel.

The suspects were identified as Abdul Wajid and Jan Muhammad.

Security forces recovered 9mm pistol, nine cartridges and two hand grenades from their possession.

The arrested terrorists are close partners of the wanted terrorist commander Farooq Bengalzai and they entered Quetta - to carry out terrorist activities - through the Ngao Mountain range in Balochistan, said CTD spokesperson.

He added that the suspects have confessed to their involvement in terrorism activities in Quetta at the behest of Farooq Bengalzai.

Besides this, the security forces carried out another operation near Hub River in Lasbela district during which two terrorists, Dost Muhammad and Muhammad Ismail, were arrested.

Three kg explosives, hand grenades, electronic detonators and credit cards were recovered from their possession.

The suspects were involved in the killing of journalists Shahid Zahri and Habibullah.

According to CTD, the terrorists were planning to attack Attock Cement Factory.

CTD spokesperson said that cases have been registered against all four terrorists and further investigation was underway.