Love happens: Female teacher converts to male to marry student she loved

They say anything is fair in love and war and its practical adoption was seen when a school teacher in Rajasthan, India went through a sex change operation to marry her student.

Meera was teaching as a physical education teacher at a school in Bharatpur. However, she fell in love with one of her students named Kalpana Fouzdar.

So, she found a way out and got her gender changed through an operation.

“Everything is fair in love and that is why I changed my gender,” Meera, who is now Aarav Kuntal, told the media.

Indian media reported that Aarav fell in love with Kalpana during their interactions on the school playground. The groom always had the urge to become a boy and now there was a reason.

“I was born a girl, but I always thought I was a boy. I always wished to undergo surgery to change my gender. I had my first surgery in December 2019,” he said.

The bride Kalpana said that she also loved Aarav forever and a day and would have married him even if he had not undergone a sex change operation.

The marriage has been accepted by their parents.