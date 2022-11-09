Process for appointment of new army chief to start in a week, says Khawaja Asif

Federal Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Tuesday said that the process for the appointment of the army chief is expected to commence within a week as he reminded former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan that the loyalties of any officer appointed to the high post was to their institution and not individuals.

He said this whilst speaking on the SAMAA TV program Redline with Talat Hussain on Tuesday.

“No person is yours. The loyalty of everybody remains with their institution,” he said with regards to the selection of new chief of army staff after the incumbent General Qamar Javed Bajwa retires later this month.

Referring to the experience of former premier and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif who appointed multiple army chiefs, including the incumbent.

Explaining the process of appointing the army chief, he said that the Prime Minister House first writes to the ministry of Defence and thus initiates the process.

“The defence ministry, upon receiving the letter, sends a dossier,” he said.

Asked whether there will be a limited number of names which are sent to the prime minister to choose from, Asif said that the number of nominees does not matter.

He added that once the names are received, a decision on who will be chosen usually comes in the last two days.

Referring to the appointment of the incumbent COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa, he said: “the prime minister made a decision related to his appointment in last two days, on the other hand, during the appointment of former COAS General Raheel Sharif, the situation was fluid until the last two days before his appointment.”

“Imran Khan is in despair due to the appointment of (new) army chief, all he wants is the appointment of army chief”

Speaking about the protests carried out by PTI across the country, he said only 40-50 people were blocking the roads with the assistance of the Khyber Pakthunkhwa and Punjab police.

Imran, Asif accused, wanted to ruin the system of this country.

“Imran Khan has been ruling the KP for nine years and has held power in the center for four years, but did he manage to fulfill any of his promises?” he asked.

On the matter pertaining to governor rule in Punjab, he said the governor rule should not be imposed. The government should wait till 29th November.