Armed with a twig, talented sand artists creating magic on Gidani beach wow India’s Virat Kohli

In a bid to motivate the Pakistani national cricket team to win the semifinal and then hopefully the World Cup T20 final, a group of Baloch artists have taken to creating immaculate sketches of national team players on the coast of Balochistan

They made sketches of Pakistani cricket team captain Babar Azam, and the T20 World Cup trophy, all within an hour.

“We want Babar Azam to bring this trophy to Pakistan and win the final after qualifying in the semi-final,” says Sameer, one of the artists part of the Rashidi Art Group collective.

The group comprises a few exceptionally talented youngsters. They sketch on the wet sand found on the beaches of Gidani.

Their tools? A scale, a rake and a twig.

Honing their craft

The Rashidi Art Group of Balochistan has been honing their craft for around two years and has gained huge fan following in that short period.

According to the young artists, their mentor formed this group in the name of his teacher as a tribute to someone who died in a road accident.

International attention

The sketches by the Rashidi Art Group have already gained international attention after one of their sketches of famous Indian cricketer Virat Kohli went viral on social media.

Such was its popularity that it finally grabbed attention of the Indian cricketer himself, who responded by applauding the incredible talent of the Baloch youngsters.

They have not limited their craft to cricketers. They have also made sketches of popular football players such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Sameer said, “I was in disbelief that my art reached to Virat Kohli in India.”