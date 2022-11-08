PTI vows to continue protests, blockade Islamabad

Denouncing reports that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had decided to call-off its protests in various cities, particularly roads leading to the federal capital from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab, the party on Tuesday reiterated that their three-day protest will continue.

In a statement PTI leader and Punjab government spokesperson Musarrat Jamshed Cheema on Tuesday that the party has not issued any directives to end their protest and blockade of key arteries heading to Islamabad.

Cheema said that PTI will continue their protests across the country.

Th spokesperson said the party had called off the smaller protests in a few districts to ensure the presence of caravans for long march which is expected to soon from Wazirabad.

Furthermore, she clarified, “We are going to resume the long march, and on the directives of the former premier and PTI Chairman Imran Khan, the long march will travel to Islamabad no matter what.”

“The party has issued the schedule for the protests to be held across the country,” Cheema added.

Earlier, it was reported that the PTI leadership had called off protests in various cities except for Islamabad, citing the inconvenience to the public due to blockades on the roads.