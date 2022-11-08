Actor Madiha Rizvi calls time on marriage with beau

Maintaining relationships is harder than creating them after actor Madiha Rizvi announced her divorce from husband Hasan.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, the Chaudhry and Sons actor said: “With much gratitude for our time together, Hasan and I have amicably finalized our divorce.”

While requesting privacy for her private life, Rizvi disclosed that her marriage had been on the rocks for a while.

“We’ve been working hard for well over a year,” she said, adding that some of that time was spent living together. In contrast, the rest of it was spent separated as the couple tried to work out the issues in their relationship and to “See what might have been possible between us.”

“And the final conclusion is to part our ways for the best.”

With the couple blessed with two girls, the Parizaad actor said that after the divorce, they would continue to be a family.

“We continue to co-parent our two incredibly wonderful girls,” she said while requesting space and privacy.

“We’ve always conducted our relationship privately, and we hope that as we consciously uncouple and co-parent, we will be able to continue in the same manner.”

The post was accompanied with a message to fans not to comment unnecessarily.

A few months ago, in a separate Instagram post, she had pointed towards heartbreak.

“I am convinced that we have to go through difficult, heartbreaking and emotional times to understand who we are, the best way to prevent your heart from getting broken is to act like you don’t have one, I am thankful to every pain you gave, I am grateful for every scar, Some pages turned some bridges burned, But there were lessons learned…”