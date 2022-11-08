CJP urged to form ‘impartial commission’ to probe attack on Imran to dispel propaganda

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday urged Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Atta Bandial to form an impartial commission comprising all the justices of the Supreme Court to inquire into the assassination attempt on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan in Wazirabad.

In a letter, Shehbaz pointed to the the security lapses and loopholes in the statements and actions of the Punjab government.

“The present circumstances represent a great threat to public safety imperiling the national security of the state of Pakistan,” he said, hence requested the CJP to constitute a judicial commission comprising all available judges of the court to examine the matter.

In this regard, Shehbaz raised several questions which the court must focus on during its probe:

Which law enforcement agencies were responsible to provide security to the convoy? Whether security protocols and other standard operating procedures were put in place to secure the convoy and whether these protocols were adhered to?

What are the facts of the incident itself? (Reports of multiple shooters on the scene and retaliatory firing, total number of victims and the nature of their injuries etc.)

Whether law enforcement agencies and administrative authorities complied with prescribed investigation, evidence collection and handling procedures following the incident? If not, what procedural lapses took place and which administrative authorities, law enforcement agencies or provincial government functionaries are responsible for the same?

Whether the investigation into the incident is being deliberately impeded? If yes, by which actors and why?

Whether the shooting was a result of a criminal conspiracy hatched to assassinate the PTI Chairman or the act of a lone shooter? Who are the actors responsible in either scenario?“

Moreover, He also raised his concerns over allegations leveled against the state institutions and the federal government.

“A derogatory campaign has ensued in tandem against state institutions, especially the armed forces of Pakistan, which are being accused of conspiring, along with the federal government.”

The prime minister added that pending criminal investigation, and to put matters to rest and restore public confidence in state institutions, it was imperative that an “impartial body needs to inquire into the matter and ascertain the facts, identify the culprits, and affix responsibility for the incident.”

PM Shehbaz also informed the apex court that the federal government had already written to the provincial administration and expressed its grave concern at the mishandling of the matter.

Furthermore, he also informed the CJP about the alleged mishandling of the case by the Punjab government.

“Regrettably, law enforcement agencies and investigating authorities under the PTI-led Punjab government have failed to adhere to the law and the rules applicable to any investigation following an incident of this nature. It is unfortunate that the crime scene has not been secured, and the container on which injuries were sustained by the PTI leadership is yet to be taken into custody for forensic analysis,” Shehbaz pointed out.

“Nor was any medico-legal report of the PTI chairman prepared following the incident; instead, he was directly taken to a private cancer research hospital which is not a registered medico-legal centre,” the prime minister pointed out.

“It may also be noted that the mishandling of the investigation process in the incident’s aftermath by the government of Punjab and its functionaries is likely to result in compromised evidence, which is directly attributable to the failure of the provincial law enforcement agencies to follow prescribed investigation protocols, and which smacks of mala fide,” the letter stated.