COP27: Shehbaz points to Pakistan’s net-zero direction after flood recovery

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday called on the world to come forward and help it with a widening recovery needs after it suffered more than $30 billion in losses and winter sets in on millions of flood hit people.

He also called on creating a global climate index under the United Nations while redefining climate finance.

In his address to the COP27 Summit at Sharm El-Sheikh in Egypt on Tuesday evening, Shehbaz presented a forceful case of Pakistan.

