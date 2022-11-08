Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Global

COP27: Shehbaz points to Pakistan’s net-zero direction after flood recovery

Calls for creating global climate risk index, including loss and damage needs in COP27 core agenda; seeks help with widening gap of needs in winter free of debt
Samaa Web Desk Nov 08, 2022
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday called on the world to come forward and help it with a widening recovery needs after it suffered more than $30 billion in losses and winter sets in on millions of flood hit people.

He also called on creating a global climate index under the United Nations while redefining climate finance.

In his address to the COP27 Summit at Sharm El-Sheikh in Egypt on Tuesday evening, Shehbaz presented a forceful case of Pakistan.

This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly.

climate change

Floods 2022

COP27

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div