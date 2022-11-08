Federal govt reminds KP, Punjab to ensure peace & free movement

The federal government on Tuesday reminded the provincial governments of Khyber Pakthunkhwa (KP) and Punjab to maintain law and order in their respective territories after protesters blocked highways leading to the federal capital at the edge of respective provinces.

In a letter on Tuesday, the Federal Interior Ministry told KP and Punjab that it was imperative to ensure the free movement of the public and meet their legal obligations as enshrined in the Constitution.

“Maintenance of law and order situation and protection of life and liberty of all citizens in the province is the primary responsibility of the provincial government,” read the letters sent to the chief secretaries of the respective provinces.

“It is, therefore, stated that small groups of protestors are bent on closing the motorways (including M-2), highways and link roads, which is impeding the routine movement of the people, transportation of goods, inter-city travel, hampering provision of emergency services and children’s access to schools,” read copies of the letters which are available with SAMAA TV.

The letters added that by blocking the roads, they were adversely impacting the national economy.

The federal government also cast doubt over the intentions of the provincial governments.

“It seems that instead of undertaking efforts to control the situation, the police have assumed the role of silent spectators.”

Furthermore, the letters quoted Article 15 of the Constitution, saying, “The disruption caused by these protestors to the movement of people is in contravention to the Article 15 of the Constitution of Pakistan, which promises freedom of movement to every citizen of Pakistan, and is viewed with great concern.”

They stated:

“It appears that the provincial government is failing in its constitutional/legal obligation to maintain law and order which can have serious consequences. Hence, it is requested to immediately remove the protestors to restore smooth movement on motorways, highways and link roads.”

The copies of the letters have been sent to the relevant authorities.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) is in power and rules both of the provinces - KP and Punjab.