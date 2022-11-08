Political position: Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar to resign from Senate

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar on Tuesday said that he would resign from his Senate seat after his party took exception to his “political position”.

In a series of messages posted on Twitter, Khokhar said that a senior leader from his Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) met him today and conveyed that the party’s leadership was not happy with some of the political positions he had taken in recent times and wanted him to resign.

“I gladly agreed to resign,” he said. He later added that he will submit his resignation in person to the Senate Chairman on Wednesday.

“As a political worker, I cherish my right to express my opinions on matters of public interest,” he said.

Khokhar thanked his party for handing him a ticket and then oversaw his election to the upper house of parliament.

“Differences aside, It’s been a wonderful journey with them and wish them the best.”

Khokhar had been elected for a six year term in March 2018 until March 2024 from Sindh.

He was part of several Senate committees including:

Senate Secretariat Employees Welfare Fund (SSEWF),

Parliamentary Affairs

Information and Broadcasting

Law and Justice

Foreign Affairs

Human Rights

Politicians react

Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Khan Sherpao was among the first politicians to react to the news, stating that he appreciated Khokhar’s principled and brave stance.