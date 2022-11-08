Shehbaz writes to CJP Umar Atta Bandial to form judicial commission in Arshad Sharif case

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday formally urged the Chief Justice of Pakistan to form a commission to probe the murder of senior journalist Arshad Sharif.

In the letter, PM Shehbaz Sharif requested the CJP Umar Ata Bandial to form a full bench – comprising all the judges available in the Supreme Court of Pakistan – to conduct an inquiry into the Arshad Sharif murder case.

PM Shehbaz pleaded with the CJP to focus on a few important questions in the Arshad Sharif murder case.

• By what means did Arshad Sharif go to a foreign country in August 2022?

• Who facilitated the slain journalist in going abroad?

• Did the federal and provincial intelligence agencies and administrations have the information about the death threats to the life of Arshad Sharif?

• If the authorities had information about the death threats to the deceased journalist, what steps were taken to protect him?

• What were the circumstances which made it important for him to move to Kenya from the UAE?

• What are the facts behind the firing incident in which Arshad Sharif died?

• Is his (Arshad Sharif) death a case of mistaken identity or a criminal plot?

Moreover, in his letter, he said, “o strengthen rule of law in the country it is important to form a judicial commission.”

Shehbaz assured the court of the center’s full cooperation in the investigation process.

The prime minister also informed CJP Umar Atta Bandial about the efforts of the federal government in the case, saying commission had been formed to probe the journalist’s murder, and included a retired judge of the Lahore High Court (LHC) while an experienced team of investigators was sent to Kenya soon after the incident to collect evidence and ascertain facts.

PM Shehbaz said, In the Arshad Sharif murder case, fingers were pointed at the federal government and state institutions; therefore, to gain public confidence, it was imperative to form a judicial commission.

He also mentioned the mother of Arshad Sharif in his letter, saying, we reinforce the request of Arshad Sharif’s mother to the apex court for a formation of a judicial commission.

PM Shehbaz Sharif indicated that there could be adverse consequences if an investigation is not conducted by an unbiased commission.