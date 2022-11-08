PM Shehbaz calls for global cooperation to address climate change challenge

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday called for renewed international solidarity and cooperation to address the challenge posed by climate change.

He was speaking at a high-level meeting titled ‘Scaling up Action and Support on Losses and Damages-the Global Shield against Climate Risks’ on the sidelines of COP-27 Summit in Egypt on Tuesday.

The event was jointly hosted by German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, and President of Ghana Nana Akufo-Addo was attended by a number of heads of states and governments.

Prime Minister Shehbaz underscored that vulnerable developing countries, such as Pakistan, are already witnessing unprecedented devastation due to climate change, even though they have contributed very little to it.

Talking about the situation in flood-hit areas of Pakistan, Shehbaz briefed participants of meeting about the actions being taken by the government for reconstruction and rehabilitation of flood victims.

The PM welcomed the inclusion of ‘Loss and Damage’ as an agenda item of COP-27 after persistent push by the developing countries under Pakistan’s chairmanship of Group of 77 and China.

He said the desired financing facility should serve as primary vehicle to coordinate and mobilize financial resources to address loss and damage in the developing countries.

PM said COP-27 is a timely opportunity to take clear and decisive decisions in this regard.