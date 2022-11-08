Azam Swati files petitions seeking return of valuables from FIA

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Azam Khan Swati on Tuesday filed separate petitions for the return of his belongings which had been confiscated by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) during a raid to arrest him last month.

The FIA had arrested Swati on October 13 over allegations of making a “controversial tweet” that incited hate against institutions. He was kept in custody for some days but later acquired bail from trial court.

Later, PTI alleged that Swati had been subject to custodial torture during his arrest.

Moreover, Swati claimed that a compromising video of him and his wife had allegedly been recorded during his “stay at the Quetta Supreme Court Judicial Lodges” and then “leaked”.

In his petitions filed in the court, Swati nominated the FIA and relevant investigation officers as respondents.

He contended that during the raid of his house by FIA officials, belongings of his family, granddaughters and housekeeping staff were taken into custody.

Claiming that some 31 items were seized during the raid, they included 26 valuable belongings of the family such as mobile phones, passports, USB drives, computer, DVDs and CDs and other items. The remaining five items were owned by the household staff.

The senator also requested the provision of copies of the arrest warrant and search warrant.

Responding to notices from the court, FIA informed Civil Judge Mohammad Shabbir that copies of the arrest and search warrants have been provided in the reply.

With regards to personal items confiscated, the agency said that the digital devices have been sent for a forensic analysis and their report is awaited.

FIA chief summoned

Meanwhile, a special committee of the upper house of Parliament has also summoned FIA Director General (DG) in the Azam Swati video case.

The committee has asked the FIA chief to present a complete report on the case.

The committee comprises senators including Tahir Bizenjo, Haji Hidayat Khan, Dilawar Khan and Mustaq Ahmed.