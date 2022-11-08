Another controversy: Rabia Anam walks out of Nida Yasir’s show

Good Morning Pakistan hosted by Nida Yasir has been a host to controversies because of the host itself.

This time, the controversy involves TV anchor Rabia Anam and actor Mohsin Abbas Haider – who was accused of domestic violence by his ex-wife.

During her appearance on Tuesday episode of Good Morning Pakistan, Rabia Anam just walked out of the show when Mohsin Abbas Haider arrived.

The act was certainly not staged as it was live!!!

Rabia had been quite expressive of what she thinks of men who beat their wives and domestic violence in general.

While stating the reason behind her departure from the live transmission, she said that she could not compromise on her stance against domestic violence.

Rabia Anam said she did not know that Mohsin Abbas was also invited as a guest alongside her and that staying in the show would disseminate a poor message to the women she stands for.