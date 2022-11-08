Punjab govt sets up five-member JIT to probe Wazirabad incident

The Punjab Home Department on Tuesday finalized a five-member joint investigation team (JIT) comprising officials from the police and intelligence services to probe Wazirabad incident.

The five-member JIT will comprise of two officers from intelligence departments and three from Punjab police department.

The JIT was finalized after the Punjab police sent names of three of its officers to be included in the team.

The team will investigate under the supervision of Additional Inspector General police Punjab Riyaz Nazeer Garra. Other police officers part of the team include DIG Nasir Satti and AIG Ahsanul Haq.

A notification of the JIT is expected to be issued after the final two names are finalized.

Earlier, the federal government has slammed the provincial government of Punjab and the police apparatus there for what it called were serious ‘lapses’ before, during and after the assassination attempt on former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.