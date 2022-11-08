Here are alternatives if you are considering quitting Twitter after Musk takeover

There is much assumption about what Elon Musk will do with Twitter under his ownership. Some users have already departed, while others have stated that they would look for an alternative rather than wait to learn more.

Here are several social networks you might try if you’re among those who are considering quitting Twitter or have already stopped using it.

Mastodon

Mastodon, a self-hosted social networking platform, was first introduced in 2016 and is one of the more accessible alternatives with a premise similar to that of Twitter.

It’s important to keep in mind that joining a specific Mastodon server is required.

In a way, this is similar to Discord, where servers are maintained by one or more individuals. You can see users posting updates on a feed in the server you joined, similar to Twitter’s microblogging services.

Cohost

Cohost is a brand-new social networking platform that is still in its beta stage. There is no invite code or other requirement to sign up.

The only problem is that you have to wait at least a day before posting there.

By creating an account, you may explore the website and its features, but until your account has been verified, you won’t be able to post.

You can share content just with those who have subscribed to you using features like a virtual tip jar and a subscription-type function.

Reddit

Reddit is probably already recognizable to the majority of readers. Although its functionality is in no way comparable to Twitter.

For individuals looking to engage in conversation with others on a certain subject or interest, Reddit is a well-known website with subreddits for a variety of topics, including fandoms, hobbies, and more.

Similar to Mastodon, moderators handle moderation. You must abide by the rules of each subreddit in order to avoid getting banned.

Tumblr

Tumblr, which combines social networking with microblogging, was first introduced in 2007.

It has an idea similar to MySpace and is more of a blog, but it also has a feed that lets you read the most recent entries from the people you follow.

Even better, you may add to postings by adding your own words or a piece of visual content, such as a picture or animated GIF.