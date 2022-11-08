WATCH: Kartik Aaryan’s Freddy teaser is out now

The wait is over as the first teaser of Kartik Aaryan’s upcoming spine-chilling romantic thriller movie Freddy has been released, in which you’ll witness the actor in never-seen-before character.

The teaser shows Aaryan as a dentist named Dr Freddy Ginwala who is a socially awkward person and loves playing with his miniature planes. The only friend he has is his pet turtle ‘Hardy’.

Watch the first teaser of Freddy here;

The film will be released on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar on December 2, and will also star Alaya F who plays Kainaaz – the love interest of Dr Freddy Ginwala.

Talking about Freddy, the director of the movie, Shashanka Ghosh said, “With Kartik Aaryan’s character in the film, the fans are going to be blown away seeing him in a never seen before avatar. I am grateful for the opportunity that Balaji Telefilms, Northern Lights Films and Disney+ Hotstar has given me, I hope the audience enjoys the film.”

Aaryan, while speaking about the preparation for the role, said, “Freddy was a complex script and character, the prep for the role had to be done physically and mentally as well. The character helped explore a different side of my craft and encouraged me to challenge my abilities at every step as an actor.”