Sanaullah warns KP, Punjab govts of consequences on Islamabad ‘siege’

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday said that the provincial governments were legally and constitutionally bound to ensure that all arteries connecting the country remain open for people while warning that inability to do so would result in ‘grave’ consequences for KP and Punjab governments.

In a press conference in Islamabad, the interior minister said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activists have blocked all roads leading to Islamabad from Rawalpindi.

They have also cut-off Islamabad from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) by blocking highways and motorways, he added.

He said that the provincial governments should not support the miscreants but instead resort to action against them.

Sanaullah said that the federal government has written to the governments of KP and Punjab to disperse miscreants who have hijacked the entry and exit points.

He also warned both provincial governments of consequences if they did not comply with the directions of the center.

The people will certainly react, he doubted.

The interior minister also urged the Supreme Court to intervene and look into the matter.

Speaking about the suspect who attempted to kill ex-PM Imran Khan, he said that the assailant was a religious fanatic who carried out the task on his own.

He also defended the first information report (FIR) registered for assassination attempt on Imran Khan and rejected PTI’s reservations about it.

The minister said that the FIR could not be always registered at the whim of the plaintiff. What if somebody comes for lodging an FIR against the chief justice (of Pakistan), he asked.

To a question, he said that the federal cabinet would decide about imposition of Governor Rule in any province. He went on to say that the file work was being done and everything would happen after that.

Arshad Sharif case

The interior minister said that journalist Arshad Sharif was killed as he rebuffed Kenyan Police’s ‘justification’ that it was a case of mistaken identity.

Sanaullah pleaded with the chief justice of Pakistan to take Arshad Sharif’s mother in confidence before constituting any commission.

He said the investigation team had returned from Kenya, and he took a briefing from it.

The minister said that the suspects Waqar and Khurram were part of the investigation and their involvement could not be ruled out.

I have asked the investigation team to visit Dubai as well, he added.

He said that the Kenyan Police was infamous for being ‘hitman’.

The interior minister said they have requested the foreign ministry to approach Kenyan foreign ministry for provision of data.