Islamabad police issue new traffic plan for entry to red zone

After Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers blocked several points leading to the federal capital from Peshawar and Rawalpindi, the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police on Tuesday issued a new traffic plan.

A spokesperson for the ICT police said that people should avoid taking the route to Islamabad from M-2 motorway, and Shamsabad, Rawalpindi to Murree road as these routes have been closed for all kinds of traffic from both sides.

The official further said that commuters can use the Margalla Road, and Ayub Chowk and Sareena Road for entrance to the Red Zone.

He further said that the Faizabad interchange, Srinagar Highway, motorway link road, airport link road, and Murree Expressway are open for all kinds of traffic,.

The Islamabad Expressway and IJP roads are also open for all kinds of traffic.

Traffic coming from GT road to Margalla Point has been diverted on to alternative routes, while the traffic of GT Road coming from Rawalpindi has been diverted from Chungi 26 to Srinagar Highway.