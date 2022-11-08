Govt restores public holiday on Allama Iqbal day

The federal government on Tuesday restored public holiday on Allama Iqbal Day on November 9 to commemorate the birth of Pakistan’s national poet.

The national annual holiday has been restored after six years.

Prime Minister (PM) House has also issued a notification in this regard.

In 2015, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) government through a circular canceled annual public holiday on November 9 holiday without specifying any reason.

A prestigious change of guards ceremony will be held at the mausoleum of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal in connection with his birth anniversary.