Govt restores public holiday on Allama Iqbal day

PML-N government canceled national annual holiday in 2015
Samaa Web Desk Nov 08, 2022
The federal government on Tuesday restored public holiday on Allama Iqbal Day on November 9 to commemorate the birth of Pakistan’s national poet.

The national annual holiday has been restored after six years.

Prime Minister (PM) House has also issued a notification in this regard.

In 2015, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) government through a circular canceled annual public holiday on November 9 holiday without specifying any reason.

A prestigious change of guards ceremony will be held at the mausoleum of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal in connection with his birth anniversary.

