Captain America, Black Adam to light up screens on Christmas

Dwayne Johnson is again teaming up with his Jumanji franchise director to deliver a holiday movie next year staring Chris Evans.

The Black Adam star shared a series of pictures alongside Chris Evans who is famous for his MCU character, Captain America, announcing his upcoming movie Red One.

He wrote, “Officially kicking off production for our CHRISTMAS franchise film titled, “RED ONE” with my guy Chris Evans.”

The Rock further said, “Chris and I have been waiting to make a Christmas movie our entire careers and now finally, the trouble begins.”

He added that the director of his blockbuster movies including Junamji: Welcome to Jungle, and Jumanji: The Next Level, Jake Kasdan is ready to deliver ‘a kind of Christmas franchise’.

The Deadline reported that along with Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans, the Academy Award-winning actor J.K. Simmons and Emmy nominee Bonnie Hunt will join the call sheet as Santa and Mrs. Claus, respectively.

The lineup also includes Lucy Liu, Kiernan Shipka, Kristofer Hivju, Nick Kroll, Mary Elizabeth Ellis and Wesley Kimmel.

The release date for Red One has not been announced, but it is expected to come out around next year on Christmas.