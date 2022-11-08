If situation worsens, govt may impose governor rule, says Balighur Rehman

Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman on Tuesday suggested that if the security situation in Punjab worsens, the federal government may exercise constitutional provisions to impose governor rule in Punjab.

“People vandalized the governor house to record their protest against Wazirabad incident and created law and order situation,” he said while addressing a ceremony at the Dow University of Health and Sciences in Karachi on Tuesday.

“They burnt the door of the Governor house, which is intolerable,” he said.

Claiming that uncertainty currently prevails in Punjab, he said that security arrangements have been handed to the paramilitary Rangers.

Referring to his visit to the Dow University Hospital, he commended the Sindh government for working for the development of the health department.

He added that the businessmen community of Punjab also appreciated the Indus hospital project.