Imran unconvincing in explaining assassination allegations

Former prime minister Imran Khan failed to give convincing answers to questions on who he believed was behind the attempted assassination during an interview to the international media.

In the interview with CNN, Imran seemed clueless when host Becky Anderson asked him to prove allegations.

During the interview, Imran claimed that two months ago, a video was “produced by an agency” accusing him of blasphemy and hurting religious sentiments.

He accused the incumbent government and others of planning the assassination attempt on him, adding that his attackers wanted to show that a “religious fanatic did it”.

“It was a planned assassination attempt and we knew about it three months ago. I went on air beforehand and warned that this is what would happen,” he said.

“And this is why I have called for an independent investigation […] I have named three people and they are responsible for it. If an independent investigation is to be done, then it should be done with them first,” Imran demanded.

Imran Khan went on to argue why couldn’t he take the names of people who he believed were behind the assassination attempt.

“How come I, as a person who was about to be assassinated, cannot name the people who I believe planned this attempt on me,” he demanded.

“I went to the public and announced it on September 24. How do I know this? It started when I was deposed, and from then onwards it was expected that my party would fall apart but what happened instead was that there was a big public backlash and my party gained immense support.”

The former prime minister went on to say that efforts had been underway to “throw me out of the race” or “disqualify me”.

The party’s long march would achieve its target “no matter what the circumstances” as the former prime minister pressurizes the government in his quest for snap polls, said the PTI chief.

Three bullets

Contrary to his earlier statement where he said that he had been shot four times in a video message and x-rays to that effect were shown, Imran told Anderson that doctors removed three bullets from his leg.

He added that there was some shrapnel in his left leg which the doctors have left where it was because it was not malicious.

Since his bone was affected, Imran said that his right leg is still in a cast and that healing will take around four to six weeks.

