Terrorist ‘propagated as missing person’ killed in KP: ISPR

Security forces have killed a terrorist commander Liaquat Ali, also known as ‘Shaheen’, during an operation in the Shakas area of Khyber district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to a statement issued by the military’s media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Tuesday, the security forces carried out an operation against terrorist in the area based on a tip off.

During the operation, a severe exchange of fire took place between the terrorists and security forces.

In firing by the terrorists, soldier Salim Khan was martyred.

A terrorist commander, Liaquat Ali aka Shaheen, was also killed.

Security forces claimed that the slain terrorist was being propagated as being a missing person but was found to be involved in attacks on security forces, target killing and extortion.

A large number of arms and ammunition were recovered from the terrorist.