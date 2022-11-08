Grenade attack in Khuzdar leaves two tribal elders among five injured

At least five people, including two local tribal elders, were injured when a grenade was lobbed at a vehicle by unidentified assailants in Khuzdar on Tuesday.

The incident occurred when a vehicle was passing by on the Sultan Ibrahim Road at Chamrok.

As a result of the attack, at least five people were injured, including two tribal leaders Abdul Ghani Bangzai and Abdul Latif Shahwani.

A police officer traveling with them was also injured.

The police said all injured were shifted to the Khuzdar Teaching Hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, security forces have cordoned off the area and have launched a search operation.