Akshay Kumar comes to rescue Bollywood’s comedy genre

The rumors have been making rounds that Akshay Kumar will revive his three of the most loved franchises with Indian filmmaker Firoz Nadiadwala.

A source close to the production told Pinkvilla that Kumar will reprise three of his many loved characters including Raju from Hera Pheri, Guru Gulab Khatri from Awara Pagal Deewana, and Rajiv from Welcome.

“He will be revisiting these characters one after the other with Hera Pheri 3, Awara Pagal Deewana 2, and Welcome 3,” said the source.

They added that the Cuttputlli actor and Firoz Nadiadwala had many meetings over the last few months and are determined to revive the comedy genre in Hindi film industry.

The source added, “The three films fit the bill of post covid content, to create genuine excitement in the audience. The talks are on with 3 top directors, and we expect an official announcement on one of the three projects in the next few months.”

On the work front, apart from the above-mentioned movies, he will next be seen in Jolly LLB 3 alongside Arshad Warsi, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Tiger Shroff, and in Housefull 4 featuring Riteish Deshmukh, John Abraham, Abhishek Bachchan, and Bobby Deol