NAB starts probing state gifts Imran Khan took from Toshakhana

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday started investigations against former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in the Toshakhana reference.

The investigations are being overseen by NAB Rawalpindi Director General Farman Ullah.

As part of the investigation, the NAB team has obtained form the Cabinet Division records of all the Toshakhana gifts retained by Imran.

It is also probing the sale of these items.

ECP verdict on Toshakhana reference

The ECP had disqualified PTI chief Imran Khan from holding public office in the Toshakhana reference on October 23.

The former prime minister, who recently won by-elections from seven National Assembly seats, will no longer be able to retain his seat, including NA-95 Mianwali.

“The respondent has intentionally and deliberately violated the provisions contained Section 137,167 and 173 of the Elections Act, 2017, who has made false Statement and incorrect declaration before the Commission in the statement of assets and liabilities filed by him for the year 2020-21. Hence, attracts disqualification under Article 63(1)(p) of the Constitution read with section 137 and 173 of the Elections Act,2017,” –– the verdict reads.

The commission said that Imran Khan has been found guilty of corrupt practices.

He has been disqualified under 163-P. This, however, is not a lifetime disqualification.