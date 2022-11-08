Saudi Green Initiative: PM Shehbaz commits to restoring country’s forests

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday committed to reviving and enhancing forests and green cover in Pakistan.

Addressing the Saudi Green Initiative meeting in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt on Tuesday on the sidelines of the COP-27 summit.

PM Shehbaz said that Pakistan has been highly affected by climate change and that urgent measures are needed to reduce the consequences of climate change.

The Green Initiative program is unique in the Middle East, which is also similar to Pakistan Forest Policy, PM Shehbaz said.

He hoped the meeting would lead to firm results, especially in developing countries with regard to the financing of waste and damage that is caused by environmental causes.

PM Shehbaz says that Pakistan will play its role in the restoration of forests along with all other countries.

PM also appreciated Saudi Arabia’s hosting and support for two million Pakistanis working in Saudi Arabia and emphasized the importance of increasing mutual trade, investment, development and public relations.

Bilateral meeting

Shehbaz said that Pakistan was confident of promoting bilateral cooperation with Saudi Arabia.

PM Shehbaz during his two-day visit to Egypt met Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The two leaders reviewed bilateral relations with an eye on further enhancing ongoing cooperation in various fields.