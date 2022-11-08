Medics, paramedics to continue protest outside Sindh Secretariat as talks fail

A large number of doctors and paramedics on Tuesday staged a protest outside Sindh Secretariat in Karachi demanding payment of health risk allowance and other benefits.

It has been more than three weeks that the medics and paramedics of Sindh are on the roads seeking fulfillment of their demands.

The protesters chanted slogans against Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho.

The protesters have boycotted OPDs, operation theaters and wards in public hospitals across Sindh owing to which the patients were facing extreme difficulties.

Grand Health Alliance (GHA) has demanded the government to pay them health risk allowance and other benefits.

GHA also announced that the demonstration will continue until their demands were fulfilled.

After calling off the protest outside the secretariat, the medics and paramedics from across Sindh have headed towards the Karachi Press Club where they would stage a sit-in. A large of lady health workers will also join them.

Failed negotiations

A three-member delegation representing protestors reached the Sindh Secretariat for negotiations.

The delegation was led by Sindh Young Doctor Association (YDA) Spokesperson Dr Mehboob Noonari including Ijaz Kahlari from the nursing staff.

As the talks reaped no results, the doctors and paramedics have decided to continue their protest.