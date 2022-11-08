Watch Live
Global » Americas

Trump says making ‘very big announcement’ on Nov 15

Former US president re-enter fray amid midterm
AFP Nov 08, 2022
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Donald Trump said Monday he would be making a “very big announcement” next week, with the former president expected to jump into the race for the White House in 2024.

Trump, who has never accepted the truth of his lost re-election bid in 2020, has hinted for months that he is ready to re-enter the fray.

“Not to detract from tomorrow’s very important, even critical election… I’m going to be making a very big announcement on Tuesday, November 15 at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida,” he told a cheering crowd in Ohio on the eve of US polls which will determine control of Congress.

The trail was the closest the Republican has got to confirming his intention to run, building on his message last week that he “will very, very, very probably do it again.”

