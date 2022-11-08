NEPRA approves hike of 51p in KE power tariff for 3 months

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has allowed another increase of Rs0.51 per unit in the power tariff for the consumers of Karachi.

The government had requested NEPRA to approve an increase of 50 paisas per unit in the tariff for K-Electric (KE) under uniform tariff policy.

The new charges will be applicable in the bills for the months of November, December and January, NEPRA officials said.

According to the regulator, KE’s quarterly adjustment stands at Rs3.55 per unit of which Rs0.51 per unit will be charged from the consumers.

Meanwhile, the government will pay Rs3.4 per unit under subsidy to make up for the difference.

NEPRA officials said they were already subsidizing power for the KE customers worth Rs291 billion annually.

However, a KE spokesperson claimed the recovery period for these charges has yet to be determined by Nepra, adding that the government will issue a notification in this regard.