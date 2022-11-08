LHC declares petition against suspension of Lahore CCPO as unmaintainable

The Lahore High Court on Tuesday rejected a petition filed by Ghulam Mahmood Dogar against his suspension from the post of Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO), declaring it as unmaintainable.

A day ago, Dogar requested the high court that the federal government had no authority to appoint and transfer the CCPO, therefore, the suspension order should be declared null and void.

He named the federal government, the establishment secretary and the Punjab government as the respondents.

During the court proceeding on Tuesday, Justice Muzammil Akhtar Shabbir remarked the high court has no authority to suspend the notification issued by the federal government, and all references that were given in the petition refer judgments of the Supreme Court.

Dogar’s counsel replied the Supreme Court did not lay down any law on the jurisdiction of the high court, further, he added that his client neither received any show-cause notice nor any chance to put his opinion. He just received a one-line order from the federal government, he said.

The judge answered, “An order is always a one-liner.”

After hearing all the arguments, the LHC rejected the plea of Lahore CCPO to issue a stay order on the federal government’s move to suspend him and dismissed the petition after declaring it as unmaintainable.

Why did the federal government suspend Lahore CCPO?

The federal government on Saturday suspended Lahore CCPO Ghulam Mahmood Dogar, a day after Punjab Governor House came under attack by PTI activists following an assassination attempt on ex-premier Imran Khan.

The disciplinary action was taken as the Lahore police chief failed to comply with the orders of the federal government to report to the establishment division.