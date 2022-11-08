Pakistan to get $3 billion from World Bank for power sector uplift

The World Bank (WB) has announced to provide Pakistan with $3 billion loan for the development of infrastructure in the energy sector.

The meeting was held between a visiting delegation led by the Regional Director of the World Bank and Energy Minister Khurram Dastgir Khan with his team at Power Division to discuss the energy related issues faced by Pakistan.

The delegation was apprised that the government had to take difficult decisions to ensure improvement in the energy sector and one of it was to increase electricity prices.

According to the statement, the World Bank is helping in energy efficiency and conservation programs, in addition to assisting provinces with the installation of solar projects.

The delegation was also briefed on the Dasu Hydropower Project and Casa One during the meeting.