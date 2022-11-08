Rupee stays adamant against US dollar for third consecutive day

Financial packages from China, Saudi Arabia and the World Bank helped put the depreciating value of rupee back to its state.

In the interbank market on Tuesday, the Pakistani rupee saw its value improving by 16 paisas to Rs221.50 against the greenback.

On Monday, the rupee saw its traded value climb to Rs221.66 from the previously closed Friday’s gains of Rs221.92.

The minuscule appreciation in the value of rupee started from Friday and has continued since then.

Open market

The buying and selling of Pakistani rupee remained unchanged at Rs227.75 against the US dollar on Tuesday in the open market.