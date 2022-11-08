Rupee holds its own against US dollar for third consecutive day

Financial packages from China, Saudi Arabia and the World Bank helped the rupee appreciate against the US dollar for the third consecutive day.

In the interbank market on Tuesday, the Pakistani rupee saw its value improve by 16 paisas to Rs221.50 against the greenback.

On Monday, the rupee had appreciated to Rs221.66 from the previous market close value of Rs221.92.

The trend of appreciation for the rupee started on Friday and has continued uninterrupted since.

Open market

In the open market, however, the value of a single US dollar remain unchanged.

In early trading, a dollar was being traded for Rs227.75.