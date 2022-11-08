Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 10am | 8h November 2022 Samaa News Headlines 10am | 8h November 2022 Nov 08, 2022 Samaa News Headlines 10am | 8h November 2022 Recommended After 96 hours, FIR for assassination attempt on PTI chief Imran Khan registered Pakistani actress raises curtain who leaked her compromising videos Black Panther fights on without Chadwick Boseman Related Stories You can save thousands of rupees a year if you just control these two compulsive habits ‘Helps me save money, time’: Karachi woman breaks through barriers riding a motorbike VIDEO: Captured Indian centurion tanks welcome visitors at Lahore Army Museum Most Popular Not all heroes wear capes: Moazzam Gondal who died catching Wazirabad gunman ‘Where do broken hearts go?’ Have Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik separated? You can now stream Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra online