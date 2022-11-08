Pakistani actress raises curtain on who leaked her videos

Pakistani actor Rida Isfahani has finally opened up about her leaked videos nearly seven years after they had gone viral.

In 2016, an ‘unclothed’ video of Pakistani actor Rida Isfahani went viral, which shocked her fans, as she was one of the well-known faces of drama industry at that time.

On Sunday, the actor recorded a podcast on the YouTube channel of famous comedian Nadir Ali where she revealed that it was the toughest time for her and her family.

Ali asked her about the traumatic experience, she replied, “It is the first time I am talking about this incident in seven years.”

She claimed that it was leaked by one of the closest people in her life, who was her director of photography (DOP) and also her fiance at the time.

She cried how he had broken her trust and leaked her personal video on the internet.

The Dehleez actor said: “After three years of our engagement, he leaked my videos. People urged me to hold a press conference, but I did not as it was his deed.”

Isfahani added that the controversy seemed to hurt her in more ways than one, including being dropped from several projects.

“I contacted him (her ex-fiance) through agencies after the controversy because I was clueless at the time. His act was hurtful, and I am (still) embarrassed in front of my loved ones who never judged me after this tragedy, but they were so hurt.”

She said that she doesn’t care how people judge her, the only guilt she has is that her loved ones - her family – were hurt by the incident.

“This is my tragedy, and it will go to my grave with me,” she said in an emotional tone.

Rida Isfahani started her drama career in 2008. The actress is mainly known for her appearances in daily soaps.

A few of her well-known dramas include Dehleez, Shehryar Shehzadi, Chor Darwazay, Meri Saheli Meri Bhabi, Kitni Girhen Baqi Hain, and Pul Siraat.