PSX drives index up with 218.00 points

After climbing past the psychological barrier of 42,000, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued on optimistic avenue on Tuesday as the KSE-100 index closed the day at 42,265.36 points.

As the morning bell rang, the KSE-100 index jumped to 42,101.68, up from Monday’s closing level of 42,047.36 points.

However, since the beginning of the session, the index mellowed in pace as it rose to the highest at 42,314.14 points.

The top contributors to the index included the Banking sector which was up by 97.90 points.

The highest change was observed in Leasing Companies which improved by 5.70%.

The volume leader was Fauji Foods Limited (FFL) which saw a positive change of 8.73% in its share price.

The positive momentum is due to the revived confidence of the investors after Pakistan announced financial packages from China, Saudi Arabia and now the World Bank.