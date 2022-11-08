Rains usher in cold weather in Karachi

For people of Karachi, winter is just round the corner as rains at regular intervals on Monday resulted in a drop of temperature by two to three degree Celsius.

In the days ahead, the temperature in Karachi may drop to 19 degree Celsius by midnight.

Chief Meteorologist Dr Sardar Sarfaraz says that light showers can be expected in Karachi today (Tuesday), however the major portion of the rain system has exited the city.

He says that Karachi experienced lightning throughout the day because of the interaction of cold and warm sea breeze waves.

The cold sea breeze which had been flowing in Karachi since a couple of days had interacted with cold air penetrating from upper and lower atmosphere causing lighting.

He added that Karachi did not receive heavy rainfall as the system did not have much strength.

However, light rain in the upper areas of Sindh including Dadu, Qamber Shahdadkot and Jacobabad are expected today.

Sardar Sarfaraz also shared that temperature in night may remain below the normal, however in the waterlogged areas of Sindh after floods; the province may receive a mild winter as the atmosphere is already moist.

He also added that some areas of Balochistan may receive light showers today, specifically in the northern and eastern parts of the province.

However, in North Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit Baltistan (GB), the rain system is expected to stay active till evening of November 9.

After November 10, the intensity of winter is expected to increase in the Northern Punjab region.

Chief Meteorologist says that the next rain spell is expected to yield rains in KP and Balochistan by November 15.

Lahore

Winter has formally entered the province with its residents facing smog, making the city rank at 277 on the Air Quality Index.

The rain system is expected to remain active in Lahore and adjoining areas till November 7.

Quetta

Residents of Quetta have taken out their warm clothes after the start of winter.