Burning tyres, sit-in: PTI protest chokes Rawalpindi another day

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers Tuesday continued their protest in different areas of Rawalpindi against the assassination attempt on their party chairman Imran Khan.

Following the instructions issued by the PTI leaders Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Wasiq Qayyum and MNA Ghulam Sarwar Khan, the demonstrators have blocked the roads leading to Islamabad from Lahore and Peshawar Motorway since Monday.

They blocked the routes by setting ablaze tyres and bushes and staging sit-ins.

The twin city visibly came to a halt with sporadic traffic jams on main and connecting roads. Photo: Google maps

The protesters simultaneously blocked the traffic headed to Faizabad from Murree Road and from the IJP Road to Islamabad.

PTI activists also blocked the road leading to Islamabad International Airport (IIA) by burning tyres.

The residents of Dhok Kashmirian, Asghar Mall Road, Dhok Paracha, Dhok Elahi Bakhsh, Raja Bazar, and other suburbs are facing difficulties in commuting.

Meanwhile, the Rawalpindi police have warned PTI protesters that it would register cases against them if they disrupted law and order and did not protest ‘peacefully’.

The masses are also requested to report any suspicious activities to the police.

Meanwhile, the related officials have requested the federal government to intervene and issue instructions to the provincial government under Articles 3 and 4 of the Constitution to ensure motorway and airport routes remain open.