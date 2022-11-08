Pakistan Pavilion unveiled in World Tourism Market in London

Advisor to Prime Minister on Tourism and Sports – Awn Chaudhry on Monday inaugurated the Pakistan Pavilion at World Travel Market, London, 2022.

Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation – PTDC along with provincial tourism departments and private sector stakeholders set up an impressive pavilion in the World’s Largest Travel Show which is happening in Excel London, UK from November 7 to 9, 2022 after an interval of almost 14 years.

It is important to showcase Pakistan as a top tourist destination at the international level as Pakistan is blessed with breathtaking natural beauty, rich culture, heritage and great diversity of landscape offering an unmatched tourism potential.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, Awn Chaudhry stated, “Our government is making all-out efforts to develop and promote tourism in Pakistan which is instrumental for economic growth and employment generation and to bring all the touristic features of Pakistan into the limelight.”

He further stated that this time PTDC has decided to take lead by inviting all the provincial tourism departments and private sector stakeholders to join hands and put together a joint Pakistan Pavilion to make an impactful presence in some leading international travel shows including WTM, ITB, Travel and Adventure Show New York and ATM in Dubai.

PTDC has put together a high-level delegation of 39 members led by Mr. Awn Chaudhry, Advisor to Prime Minister on Tourism & Sports and Chairman of PTDC.

Delegation also includes Mr Abdul Khaliq, Tourism Minister – Balochistan, Raja Nasir Ali, Tourism Minister – Gilgit Baltistan, Mr Faheem Akhtar, Minister for Tourism, Law & Parliamentary Affairs, Government of Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK), CEOs and MDs of eight private tour operation and hotel management companies and senior officials from PTDC, AJK, GB, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab tourism departments.

Participation in World Travel Market London will provide a great opportunity to Pakistan to showcase its rich tourism potential at this global platform and help in developing B2B and G2B linkages with the leading players of tourism industry.