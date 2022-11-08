Miscreants burn down girls’ school overnight in Gilgit Baltistan

Unidentified miscreants in Gilgit Baltistan (GB) set a girls’ school on fire and also kidnapped the watchman.

As reported by SAMAA TV’s correspondent, the Brogi Girls School was located in the Darel district.

The incident has alerted the police and administration, and they have started efforts to trace the suspects.

The police said that unidentified arsonists set the school building on fire during the wee hours of Tuesday.

They also kidnapped the watchman after committing the crime.

This is not the first type of such incident in GB. In 2018, several school buildings were also burned down in the region.