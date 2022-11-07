PTI ‘rejects’ FIR for Wazirabad attack

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Monday rejected the FIR registered at the Wazirabad police st ation over the attempted assassination of its chairman Imran Khan.

In messages posted by the party and its several leaders on social media site Twitter on Monday evening, the party primarily said that any FIR registered which does not include the three names taken by party chief Imran Khan is not acceptable.

In a message posted by party leader and former federal information minister Fawad Chaudhry, he said that PTI has already made its stance clear that any FIR which does not include the names of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and a senior military officer will not be acceptable and that such an FIR will be like a piece of paper.

Former SAPM Syed Zulfi Bukhari simply stated “FIR rejected”.

On Monday evening, the Punjab police finally registered an FIR of the attack, over 96 hours after it took place. The FIR was registered following directions from the Supreme Court to registere it within 24 hours.