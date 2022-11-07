Sindh govt test runs electric buses in Karachi

The Sindh government on Monday introduced electric buses on Karachi’s streets that hopes to tackle the environmental pollution challenge in the megalopolis.

The Sindh government has purchased around 50 buses. However, initially, 10 buses will be run as a pilot to ascertain the obstacles that may arise.

“The buses will be charged through solar energy,” explained The Sindh Minister of Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon, adding that it was part of the means for the government to lower the carbon profile of the project.

“The government has been trying to build plants for electric buses in the megalopolis of Karachi,” he added.

Environment and pocket friendly

Apart from cutting down on polluting emissions, Memon said that the buses will allow the government to provide cheaper transport in an era of expensive fuel.

“The fare of the electric buses will cost less when compared to other (conventional) buses,” he said.

The buses are 12 meters long and thus present a different challenge to the government.

“Given the extraordinary length of the buses, the routes are yet to be decided.”

Karachi Administrator Dr Murtaza Wahab, said, “To operate the electric buses, the roads of the city are under observation. The buses will be operational once the construction work is completed.”

In 2021, Sindh Transport Minister Syed Owais Shah launched Pakistan’s first electric bus in Karachi.

Speaking to the media after the launching ceremony, he had promised that additional electric buses would be brought onto the city’s roads in cooperation with the private sector.

As many as 100 electric buses were planned to hit the road by the end of 2021, but it did not transpire.