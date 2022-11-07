Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman may visit Pakistan in Nov

Saudi Arabia Crown Prince and Prime Minister Muhammad Bin Salman is expected to visit Pakistan later in November when several projects will be signed.

This was suggested by diplomatic sources Monday.

They said that during the visit, Salman will be accompanied by members of the Saudi cabinet, investors and businesspeople.

He is expected to meet with PM Shehbaz Sharif during the trip.

In this regard, a Saudi security team is expected to visit Pakistan later this week to review security measures for Salman’s visit.

While it is expected that several agreements are expected to be announced or signed during the visit, their nature has not yet been made public. PM Shehbaz Sharif had hinted that several projects will be signed after completing his visit to Saudi Arabia in October.

Moreover, there were reports that Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is expected to undertake a trip to Saudi Arabia later this week though the agenda is unknown.